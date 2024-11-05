Metals Creek Resources Announces Private Placement Plan

Metals Creek Resources (TSE:MEK) has released an update.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. plans a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $800,000 through flow-through and non flow-through units. The funds will support exploration projects, including the Tillex Copper Project and Ogden Gold Property. This initiative is pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

