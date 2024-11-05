News & Insights

Stocks

Metals Creek Resources Announces Private Placement Plan

November 05, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metals Creek Resources (TSE:MEK) has released an update.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. plans a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $800,000 through flow-through and non flow-through units. The funds will support exploration projects, including the Tillex Copper Project and Ogden Gold Property. This initiative is pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:MEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.