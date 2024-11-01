Metalpha Achieves Nasdaq Compliance, Strengthens Crypto Services

Metalpha Technology Holding (MATH) has released an update.

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited has successfully met Nasdaq’s periodic filing requirements after submitting its annual report to the SEC. As a digital asset-focused wealth management company, Metalpha aims to lead in crypto wealth management by offering comprehensive investment services and maintaining transparency. This compliance milestone underscores the company’s commitment to regulatory standards and its strategic focus on blockchain innovation.

