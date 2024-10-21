MetalNRG Plc Sees Change in Major Holdings

MetalNRG Plc (GB:MNRG) has released an update.

MetalNRG Plc has reported a change in major holdings, as Spreadex Ltd has adjusted its voting rights in the company. As of October 18, 2024, Spreadex holds a 4.916% share of voting rights, down from a previous 5.761%. This shift reflects a strategic move in the financial instruments and voting rights landscape within the company.

