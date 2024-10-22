Metallis Resources Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Metallis Resources (TSE:MTS) has released an update.

Metallis Resources Inc. successfully closed an $890,500 non-brokered private placement to fund exploration at its Kirkham and Greyhound properties. The financing was oversubscribed, highlighting investor interest in the company’s exploration projects. The funds will also support general corporate purposes, with shares subject to a regulatory hold period.

