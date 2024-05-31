Metallica Minerals Advances Silica Project EIS

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Metallica Minerals Limited has announced the release of the Draft Terms of Reference for the Environmental Impact Statement of its Cape Flattery Silica Project, inviting public and agency feedback. The project, poised to enhance the North Queensland economy, has shown promising potential with exceptional projected economics from feasibility studies. Stakeholders are encouraged to review and comment on the draft, with the consultation period closing on 8 July 2024.

