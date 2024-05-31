News & Insights

Stocks

Metallica Minerals Advances Silica Project EIS

May 31, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Metallica Minerals Limited has announced the release of the Draft Terms of Reference for the Environmental Impact Statement of its Cape Flattery Silica Project, inviting public and agency feedback. The project, poised to enhance the North Queensland economy, has shown promising potential with exceptional projected economics from feasibility studies. Stakeholders are encouraged to review and comment on the draft, with the consultation period closing on 8 July 2024.

For further insights into AU:MLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLMZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.