News & Insights

Stocks

Metalla Announces Key Portfolio Developments

October 21, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSE:MTA) has released an update.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has announced significant updates in its portfolio, highlighting successful drilling extensions at the Gosselin Zone and the secured funding for the Endeavor restart. Additionally, La Guitarra is ramping up mining operations, and a new exploration program at Joaquin aims to enhance resource estimates.

For further insights into TSE:MTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.