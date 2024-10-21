Metalla Announces Key Portfolio Developments

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSE:MTA) has released an update.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has announced significant updates in its portfolio, highlighting successful drilling extensions at the Gosselin Zone and the secured funding for the Endeavor restart. Additionally, La Guitarra is ramping up mining operations, and a new exploration program at Joaquin aims to enhance resource estimates.

