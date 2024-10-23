News & Insights

Stocks

Metal Hawk Reports Gold Discoveries and Strategic Plans

October 23, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Ltd. has reported significant exploration success at its Leinster South project, discovering high-grade gold assays at the new Siberian Tiger prospect. The company has expanded its landholding to over 430 km² and plans to advance to a maiden drilling program. Additionally, Metal Hawk is considering divesting non-core assets as it maintains a cash position of $1.7 million.

For further insights into AU:MHK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.