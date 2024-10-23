Metal Hawk Reports Gold Discoveries and Strategic Plans

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Ltd. has reported significant exploration success at its Leinster South project, discovering high-grade gold assays at the new Siberian Tiger prospect. The company has expanded its landholding to over 430 km² and plans to advance to a maiden drilling program. Additionally, Metal Hawk is considering divesting non-core assets as it maintains a cash position of $1.7 million.

