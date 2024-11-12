Metal Bank’s Strategic Growth and Project Updates

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited plans to host an investor webinar to discuss its recent acquisition of the Wadi Al Junah project in Saudi Arabia and upcoming initiatives for the Livingstone Gold Project in Australia. The company holds a diverse portfolio of promising copper, cobalt, and gold projects, with significant growth potential. Investors are keen to see how Metal Bank’s strategies unfold, particularly in advancing their JORC Resources and fast-tracking project developments.

