Metaguest.AI Launches Investor Marketing Initiative

Metaguest.AI Incorporated is launching a new marketing program to bolster investor awareness and enhance investor communications through a partnership with Triple Bull Consulting. Additionally, the company has entered a market-making agreement with Velocity Trade to improve liquidity of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

