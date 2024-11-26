News & Insights

Metaguest.AI Launches Investor Marketing Initiative

November 26, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BnSellit Technology, Inc. (TSE:METG) has released an update.

Metaguest.AI Incorporated is launching a new marketing program to bolster investor awareness and enhance investor communications through a partnership with Triple Bull Consulting. Additionally, the company has entered a market-making agreement with Velocity Trade to improve liquidity of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

