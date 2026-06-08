Meta Unveils Subscriptions: A New Offering With Real Growth Potential

In 2026, shares of the Magnificent Seven giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have failed to sustain much momentum. The stock has seen drawdowns larger than 25% during the year, as well as recoveries of more than 25%. As of early June, Meta is about 10% in the red year-to-date.

Much of the stock’s inability to put up consistent gains comes from uncertainty surrounding Meta’s artificial intelligence spending.

While Meta’s advertising business has recently put up growth not seen in years, investors remain unconvinced by the firm’s overall monetization strategy. Markets want to see the firm find new ways to drive revenue growth through product releases.

Notably, Meta recently announced a move that addresses this concern. The tech company unveiled several subscription plans across its various apps—including plans with AI features.

Importantly, with a user base of over 3.5 billion, even attracting a small percentage of its users to these plans could have a real impact on sales.

Meta’s Consumer Subscriptions: Leveraging Its Massive User Base

In late May, Meta unveiled its package of subscription offerings. This includes separate subscriptions across all three of Meta’s apps: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Some offerings target consumers, while others target businesses and creators.

The Plus tiers for consumers range from $2.99 to $3.99 per month. Generally speaking, these offerings allow for more customization and increased visibility into how others are interacting with their profiles. It is difficult to know what percentage of Meta’s users would actually use this subscription service, but getting moderate traction could greatly impact the bottom line.

For example, say 5%, or 175 million users pay for the $3.99 service every month for a year. That would equal around $8.4 billion in annual revenue, or 3.9% of Meta’s $215 billion in revenue over the last 12 months. While this would not be a game-changer for the company, it would still be a solid uplift.

The company also plans to start testing its Meta One plans in Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia during June. The Meta One Plus plan is $7.99 per month, while Meta One Premium is $19.99 per month.

One Plans provide access to Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus. The added benefit is more monthly AI usage. This includes image and video generation, as well as more detailed responses from the Meta AI app. The difference between Plus and Premium is simply a further increase in AI usage limits. With the higher prices, it is likely that fewer users will convert. But higher prices also mean that Meta needs fewer users to convert to generate significant revenue. Notably, One Plan features will also soon integrate with the Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses.

Meta Adds Notable Business and Creator Subscriptions

The company is also rolling out separate tiers for businesses and creators and is currently testing these offerings in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Thailand, and Bangladesh. This includes Meta One Essential for $14.99 per month. It provides a verification badge on Instagram and Facebook, impersonation protection, and an enhanced linksheet to external pages.

However, the feature-packed offering is Meta One Advanced at $49.99 per month, which includes all the benefits in the Essential plan. On top of this, Advanced offers a plethora of benefits to help creators and businesses grow. For example, if users see a post or Reel, businesses can include a link that directly sends that user to their website. This could have a meaningful impact on sales conversion, enticing businesses to sign up for the subscription.

Subscribers can also chat with a human support agent once per month to help resolve issues with their account. While this sounds small, a lack of any human support has been a longstanding complaint surrounding Big Tech platforms. When Meta’s AI systems wrongfully flag and ban accounts, it can have a significant negative impact on small businesses.

Due to a lack of human support, resolving these issues can be a prolonged process. Thus, ensuring even a small amount of human support is likely something many businesses would pay for. Post scheduling, optimized search discovery, and advanced analytics are other included features.

The general public interacts with Meta’s apps from the consumer side. However, Meta’s revenue generation centers around helping the businesses and creators on the other side grow. As these businesses and creators look to attract more followers and customers, it’s not unreasonable to think that Meta One Advanced could garner significant interest.

Meta’s Subscriptions: Not a Silver Bullet, But Investors Should Not Overlook Them

Many of these new offers are not AI-centric—but they could be real positives for the company nonetheless. Meta has an absolutely massive user base. Anything it can do to extract more value from that base, through AI or not, means more money in its pocket. Still, markets will be waiting with bated breath for the release of AI-specific features and products going forward.

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