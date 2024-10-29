News & Insights

Meta, TikTok sued in Brazil over usage by minors, Reuters reports

October 29, 2024 — 12:05 pm EDT

Brazilian consumer rights group Collective Defense Institute has filed two lawsuits against Meta, TikTok and Kwai, a short video platform from China, demanding over $525M for allegedly failing to create mechanisms to prevent indiscriminate use of these social media platforms by minors, according to initial petitions reviewed by Reuters, Ricardo Brito reports. The lawsuits call for the companies to clearly issue warnings about how platform addiction can negatively impact minors’ mental health and for the companies to lay out detailed data protection mechanisms.

