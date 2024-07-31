News & Insights

Stocks
GOOG

Meta to Settle Privacy Lawsuit for $1.4B; Reporting Q2 Today

July 31, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

Meta Platforms (META) has agreed to pay the state of Texas a record-breaking $1.4 billion to settle a lawsuit. The company has been accused of violating state privacy laws by using facial recognition technology without the consent of millions of Texans. It should be noted that the news of the settlement came ahead of META’s Q2 results, scheduled for release today.

META is expected to post revenue of $38.26 billion in Q2, up 19.6% from the prior-year quarter. Also, analysts expect earnings of $4.72 per share, up from $2.98 in the year-ago quarter.

Brief History

The lawsuit relates to Meta’s “Tag Suggestions” feature, which was introduced in 2011. The feature used facial recognition to automatically suggest tags for photos. Later, in 2022, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused Meta of collecting biometric data from millions of Texans through its tag suggestion feature, without proper authorization. 

Meta, which discontinued its facial recognition system in 2021, denied any wrongdoing. Nevertheless, the company has agreed to pay the settlement over five years to avoid further legal battles.

Legal Troubles

This settlement follows a similar $650 million payout by Meta in 2021 to resolve a class action lawsuit related to biometric privacy violations in Illinois.

These lawsuits reflect the increasing scrutiny faced by tech giants over their handling of user data and privacy. It should be mentioned that Paxton filed a lawsuit against Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google in 2022 for violating the same biometric privacy law.

Is Meta a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street analysts are bullish about Meta stock despite rising legal and regulatory risks. Meta has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buy, two Hold, and two Sell recommendations. Further, the analysts’ average price target on Meta Platforms stock of $549.35 implies 18.6% upside potential from current levels. 

See more META analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL
META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.