Meta Releases Advanced Llama 3 AI Models

Meta Platforms (META) released the largest version of its Llama 3 AI models, highlighting multilingual skills and impressive performance metrics. The new Llama 3 model, which can converse in eight languages, write higher-quality code, and solve complex math problems, has 405 billion parameters. This release positions Meta to compete with other leading AI models, such as OpenAI's (MSFT) GPT-4 and Amazon's (AMZN) upcoming 2 trillion parameter model.





Meta also introduced updated versions of its lighter-weight Llama 3 models with 8 billion and 70 billion parameters. These models are multilingual and can handle larger user requests due to an expanded "context window," which enhances their ability to process multi-step requests, particularly for generating computer code. Meta offers these models largely free-of-charge to developers, aiming to foster innovation and engagement on its social networks, despite investor concerns over the associated costs.





Meta's Llama 3 models show significant gains on key math and knowledge tests, nearly matching or besting some of the most powerful AI models on the market, including Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet and OpenAI's GPT-4o. Meta also hinted at upcoming multimodal versions of the models that will integrate image, video, and speech capabilities.Meta’s strategy of releasing these models for free could potentially undercut rivals’ paid models, attracting more developers to its platform. The company is betting on the long-term benefits of this approach to boost innovative products and engagement on its social media platforms.

