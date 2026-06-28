Meta Platforms vs. Snap: Comparing Revenue Scale and Recent Trajectories

Key Points

When examining recent financial data, Meta Platforms currently demonstrates stronger and more consistent revenue generation than Snap.

Meta Platforms has achieved clear quarter-over-quarter revenue growth over most of the past eight periods, while Snap has maintained a much smaller, seasonally fluctuating revenue base.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or begins to stabilize over upcoming quarters.

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Meta Platforms: Scaling Its Revenue Base

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) primarily generates revenue by offering digital advertising across its social applications, including Facebook and Instagram, and developing virtual reality hardware.

While launching its Muse Spark artificial intelligence model and expanding its optical cable manufacturing capacity, it reported a 48% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Snap: Navigating Seasonal Revenue Patterns

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) generates revenue mainly by selling digital advertising space and augmented reality features on its Snapchat camera application.

It opened pre-orders for its new wearable augmented reality glasses and secured a credit rating upgrade, while reporting a -6% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue gives investors a clear, top-level view of how much money a business brings in from its core operations over a specific period. This metric helps investors measure a company's overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Quarterly Revenue for Meta Platforms and Snap

Quarter (Period End) Meta Platforms Revenue Snap Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $39.1 billion $1.2 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $40.6 billion $1.4 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $48.4 billion $1.6 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $42.3 billion $1.4 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $47.5 billion $1.3 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $51.2 billion $1.5 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $59.9 billion $1.7 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $56.3 billion $1.5 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of June 23, 2026..

Foolish Take

Meta and Snap both operate in the social media space and generate the bulk of revenue from advertising, but outside of that, the two companies are on vastly different trajectories. This is not only evident in their outsized sales difference, but also in their net income margins.

Snap went public in 2017, and in nearly ten years, has yet to reach profitability. Not only that, while sales are rising year over year, they are not seeing the degree of growth experienced by Meta. For example, Snap reported a 12% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.5 billion in the first quarter. Yet that pales in comparison to Meta’s 33% year-over-year jump to $56.3 billion.

Snap’s struggles with profitability contributed to its stock dropping to a 52-week low of $3.81 this year. Meanwhile, Meta’s share price also fell in 2026 due to its lavish spending on artificial intelligence. In its Q1 report, the Facebook parent announced an increase in this year’s capital expenditures to as high as $145 billion. The company spent $72 billion in 2025.

Even so, Meta attributes revenue growth to its AI investments. That’s why it’s doubling down in this arena to fund ongoing AI development. Snap does not have the same capacity to spend on AI, and that could end up hurting its sales growth in the future.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.