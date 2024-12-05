Meta Platforms partners with James Cameron’s Lightstorm Vision for Quest IP

Meta said in a blog post, “Sci-fi adventures. Star-crossed romances. Deep-sea documentaries. Filmmaker and explorer James Cameron is synonymous with all these genres and more. A pioneer in the merging of cutting-edge technology and blockbuster storytelling, Cameron has been at the forefront of innovation within the film industry for 40 years. And today, we’re thrilled to announce a new partnership between his venture, Lightstorm Vision, and Meta, to scale the creation of world-class 3D entertainment experiences spanning live sports and concerts, feature films, and TV series featuring big-name IP on Meta Quest-which will be Lightstorm Vision’s exclusive MR hardware platform… More people are using virtual and mixed reality headsets than ever before, opening up exciting new possibilities for immersive storytelling. Through our collaboration with Lightstorm Vision, we’re committed to moving media forward and to improving content creators’ ability to make high-quality stereoscopic content through the use of advanced tooling, including employing AI. And as a member of Stability AI’s Board of Directors, Cameron is uniquely positioned to contribute to the thoughtful and responsible use of AI in this space. Our goal is to make top-tier 3D content more accessible-both for creators to produce and for people to enjoy at home and on the go. Together with Lightstorm Vision, we’ll improve access to 3D production tools across the broader entertainment industry. In addition to co-producing original content, we’ll leverage Lightstorm Vision’s cutting-edge technology and production techniques to revolutionize the creation of stereoscopic media. Cameron and the team at Lightstorm Vision have been pushing 3D technology forward for more than three decades, earning recognition as the world’s leading experts in stereoscopy. We’re honored to be able to work alongside them to help lower the production costs associated with top-tier 3D content and deliver a steady stream of mainstream immersive shows. For more than a century, filmmakers have pushed the boundaries of storytelling. MR headsets represent the next step in the evolution of media, enhancing the viewing experience for millions, and utilizing native 3D in the service of traditional and immersive 360-degree environments, along with interactive elements that put you at the center of the story. We’re in the midst of a creative revolution as studios and individual auteurs explore this new frontier. We can’t wait to map the future with Lightstorm Vision and enable the next generation of global 3D content creators.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on META:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.