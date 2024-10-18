Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Releases a Series of New AI Models

Meta Platforms (META) has issued several new artificial intelligence (AI) models, including one that is capable of checking the work of other AI for accuracy.

Called the “Self-Taught Evaluator,” the new AI model from Meta, one of many the company released on October 18, can check the accuracy of responses issued by chatbots and other AI applications in complex areas such as science, coding, and mathematical problems.

Meta says it aims to solve one of the most persistent criticisms of AI models such as ChatGPT, which is that they often provide inaccurate or outdated information and answers to questions. Meta said that it has developed a technique to break down complex problems and that it improves AI responses.

Moving Towards Autonomous AI

Analysts say the ability to use artificial intelligence to evaluate AI is a major step towards eventually building autonomous AI applications and models that operate independently of human intervention. Eventually, AI models will be able to learn from their own mistakes, self-correct, and improve without any input from human beings, say researchers.

While self-improving technology might sound like something out of a science fiction movie, analysts say it is part of the move toward “artificial general intelligence,” which is the point at which AI matches human intelligence and makes decisions on its own. Some researchers expect us to reach that point as soon as 2030.

Other AI tools released by Meta on October 18 include an update to the company’s image-identification model and a tool that speeds up AI response generation times. META stock is up 64% this year.

Is META Stock a Buy?

Meta Platforms stock has a consensus Strong Buy rating among 47 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 42 Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations made in the last three months. The average META price target of $624.12 implies 7.91% upside from current levels.

