Meta Platforms, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.848 billion, or $6.18 per share. This compares with $18.337 billion, or $7.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.0% to $60.801 billion from $47.516 billion last year.

Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.848 Bln. vs. $18.337 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.18 vs. $7.14 last year. -Revenue: $60.801 Bln vs. $47.516 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 61 B To $ 64 B

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