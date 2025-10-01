Markets
Meta Plans To Recommend Ads Based On AI Chat Interaction

October 01, 2025 — 11:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Wednesday announced that it will soon start personalizing content and ad recommendations based on people's interactions with its AI chatbot.

The social media giant said it will start notifying people about this update on October 7 via in-product notifications and emails, before it goes into effect on December 16.

The update means that users may begin to see recommended posts or ads about topics they discuss with the Meta AI chatbot. A user asking the tool to help plan a family vacation, for example, could start to see ads from travel companies on their Instagram feed.

However, with tools like Ads Preferences and other feed controls, users can adjust the content and ads they see at any time.

Meta said that when people have conversations with Meta AI about topics such as their religious views, sexual orientation, political views, health, racial or ethnic origin, philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership, it will not use those topics to show them ads.

