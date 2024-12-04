Meta picks Louisiana as site of $10B AI optimized data center

Meta and Louisiana Economic Development announced a $10B artificial intelligence data center in northeast Louisiana. The 4 million square foot data center, to be located in Richland Parish, will be Meta‘s largest in the world, the company said. Construction on the facility is expected to continue through 2030. Meta projects the data center will support at least 500 direct new jobs in Richland Parish. LED estimates the project will result in the creation of more than 1,000 indirect jobs, for a total of more than 1,500 potential new jobs in the Northeast Region. The company estimates 5,000 construction workers at peak of construction on a 2,250-acre site. Meta expects construction to continue through 2030 with site work beginning in December. The company has also committed to invest more than $200M in local infrastructure improvements, including roads and water systems.

