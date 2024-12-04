News & Insights

Meta Health Eyes Stake in Aios Bio Sciences

December 04, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Meta Health Limited (SG:5DX) has released an update.

Meta Health Limited has entered into a non-binding term sheet for the potential acquisition of a 30% stake in Aios Bio Sciences Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company specializing in medical and surgical consumables. The move signifies Meta Health’s interest in expanding its footprint in the healthcare sector, with possibilities of increasing its shareholding after due diligence. This potential acquisition could enhance Meta Health’s portfolio and market presence, attracting attention from investors keen on healthcare stocks.

