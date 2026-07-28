Meta EPS Preview: Can AI Monetization Justify Soaring CAPEX?

Meta Platforms (META) is the world’s largest social media company. Over the past several years, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has evolved from its core Facebook app to multiple apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. Meta’s scale has helped it to build a sizable position in digital advertising, where it competes with Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Snap (SNAP). Recently, Meta has made AI a focus, creating the “Llama” foundational model, leveraging it on the back end for ad optimization, offering a “Meta AI” virtual assistant embedded across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

Meta Q2 EPS Information

Meta will report Q2 2026 financial results on Wednesday, July 29th, after the U.S. equity market closes. Below is some key information to know ahead of time:

META Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates suggest that Q2 revenue will be ~$60.17B (26.63% YoY growth) while EPS will be $7.13 (-0.14% YoY growth).



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META EPS Surprise History

Meta has consistently beaten Wall Street expectations. The company has beaten Zacks Consensus Estimates for 13 consecutive quarters while beating them by an average of 12.31% over the past four.



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META Implied Post-EPS Options Move

The options market is currently pricing in a post-earnings report move of +/- 7.3% in Meta shares.

META Stock Performance

Meta shares are -15.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500’s 18.6% gain.



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Valuation

Meta shares are reasonably priced. Currently, Meta trades at ~20x earnings, below the 10-year average of 26.9x.



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META Earnings: What to Watch

· AI CAPEX: Like many big tech giants, META’s capital expenditures have been soaring as the company jockeys for AI dominance. Currently, 2026 full-year CAPEX is expected to be between $125-$145 billion. Lately, Wall Street has been punishing companies like Google and Tesla for higher CAPEX. However, if Meta can illustrate enough of a positive revenue impact from ad spend, Wall Street may overlook higher spend.

· AI Infrastructure Partnerships: Meta is in the process of monetizing its massive cloud and compute capacity.Wall Street rumors are swirling about a potential multi-billion-deal with AI leader Anthropic. Such an announcement would be bullish for the stock.

· Reality Labs: Meta’s hardware and metaverse division has been a money pit for the company. Investors will be watching to see if there is any improvement here.

Bottom Line

Meta will report after Wednesday’s closing bell. While heavy AI spending has been a point of contention, Meta’s strong ad-targeting performance and low valuation make for a must-watch report.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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