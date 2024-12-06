Meta CEO announces release of Llama 3.3 70B text model

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads that the company is releasing its Llama 3.3 70B text model, noting it performs “similarly” to its 405B model. The CEO also noted that Meta AI has nearly 600M monthly active users, and that it is building a 2GW+ data center to train future Llama models.
