Meta, Adobe among Microsoft’s top AI customers, Verge reports

Some of Microsoft’s (MSFT) top customers of its Azure OpenAI offering include Adobe (ADBE) and Meta (META), both of whom spent over $1M on the AI services in September alone to make the top 10 customer list, The Verge’s Tom Warren reports. Both Adobe and Meta are mainly using Microsoft’s provisioned output for access to OpenAI models, which allows for dedicated model processing capacity instead of token-based offerings for text and image generation, the author notes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.