News & Insights

Stocks
ADBE

Meta, Adobe among Microsoft’s top AI customers, Verge reports

November 15, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Some of Microsoft’s (MSFT) top customers of its Azure OpenAI offering include Adobe (ADBE) and Meta (META), both of whom spent over $1M on the AI services in September alone to make the top 10 customer list, The Verge’s Tom Warren reports. Both Adobe and Meta are mainly using Microsoft’s provisioned output for access to OpenAI models, which allows for dedicated model processing capacity instead of token-based offerings for text and image generation, the author notes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE
META
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.