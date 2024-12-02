News & Insights

Stocks

Mesoblast’s Revascor Shows Promise in Heart Failure Treatment

December 02, 2024 — 07:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mesoblast Limited (AU:MSB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mesoblast Limited has announced promising results from a Phase 3 trial indicating that its allogeneic cell therapy, Revascor, significantly improves survival rates and reduces major cardiovascular events in high-risk ischemic heart failure patients with inflammation. These findings, published in the European Journal of Heart Failure, highlight the potential for Revascor to address inflammation-related heart failure, offering a new treatment avenue beyond standard care. This development positions Mesoblast as a key player in the innovative treatment of chronic heart conditions.

For further insights into AU:MSB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MEOBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.