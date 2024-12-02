Mesoblast’s Revascor Shows Promise in Heart Failure Treatment

Mesoblast Limited (AU:MSB) has released an update.
Mesoblast Limited has announced promising results from a Phase 3 trial indicating that its allogeneic cell therapy, Revascor, significantly improves survival rates and reduces major cardiovascular events in high-risk ischemic heart failure patients with inflammation. These findings, published in the European Journal of Heart Failure, highlight the potential for Revascor to address inflammation-related heart failure, offering a new treatment avenue beyond standard care. This development positions Mesoblast as a key player in the innovative treatment of chronic heart conditions.
