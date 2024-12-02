Mesoblast’s Revascor improves survival in heart failure patients

The company states: “Mesoblast (MESO) Limited announced a key publication in the November 2024 online issue of the prestigious peer-reviewed European Journal of Heart Failure, which reports that a single intramyocardial injection of the Company’s allogeneic cell therapy Revascor, or rexlemestrocel-L, results in improved survival in high-risk patients with ischemic heart failure and inflammation. Results from the randomized, controlled DREAM-HF trial in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction identified the control group at highest risk of cardiovascular death as being those with ischemic etiology and inflammation and showed that a single intramyocardial injection of Mesoblast’s mesenchymal precursor cell therapy resulted in a sustained reduction in cardiovascular mortality in these high-risk patients. This identifies the target HFrEF population that is responsive to REVASCOR therapy.”

