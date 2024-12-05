Mesa Air announces increased utilization from Q4 to Q1

Mesa Air (MESA) Grou announced the Company will significantly increase daily aircraft utilization rates beginning in January 2025. After working closely with United’s Network Planning group, Mesa is scheduled to increase utilization from an average of 8.9 block hours per day in the fourth calendar quarter of 2024 to an average of 9.5 block hours per day, or a 7% increase in the first calendar quarter of 2025. Utilization is planned to reach 9.8 block hours per day by March 2025, or a 10% increase from the fourth calendar quarter of 2024. Further improvement in aircraft utilization is anticipated in the second calendar quarter of 2025. While still below pre-Covid levels, the increase in utilization is a result of significantly reduced attrition throughout all work groups, more optimal scheduling practices, and improved operational performance. Mesa has experienced only one controllable cancel in the fourth calendar quarter 2024.

