News & Insights

Stocks

Merus initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

November 20, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Merus (MRUS) with a Buy rating and $73 price target The company’s most promising asset, petosemtamab, is a unique EGFR x LGR5 bispecific antibody being developed for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma with a total addressable market of 56,000 patients per year in the U.S. and Europe, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees “best-in-class potential” in a large market for petosemtamab. The next key Phase . 2 update in first-line could unlock higher value for the stock, contends Goldman.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MRUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.