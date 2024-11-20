Merus initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Merus (MRUS) with a Buy rating and $73 price target The company’s most promising asset, petosemtamab, is a unique EGFR x LGR5 bispecific antibody being developed for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma with a total addressable market of 56,000 patients per year in the U.S. and Europe, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees “best-in-class potential” in a large market for petosemtamab. The next key Phase . 2 update in first-line could unlock higher value for the stock, contends Goldman.
