Mersen Expands U.S. Presence with Bar-Lo Acquisition

October 29, 2024 — 01:05 pm EDT

MERSEN (FR:MRN) has released an update.

Mersen has announced its acquisition of Bar-Lo Carbon Products, a US-based precision machiner of graphite and ceramics, to strengthen its presence in the semiconductor market and other industries. The acquisition is expected to add approximately $15 million in annual sales and be immediately accretive to Mersen’s net income. This strategic move consolidates Mersen’s material strategy in the United States.

