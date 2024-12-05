News & Insights

Mersen Delays Financial Targets Amid Market Slowdown

December 05, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

MERSEN (FR:MRN) has released an update.

Mersen has announced a two-year delay in achieving its medium-term financial targets due to a temporary slowdown in the electric vehicle and SiC semiconductor markets. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, underpinned by strong positions in energy transition markets and a more profitable, cash-generating model. The revised goals aim for revenue of 1.7 billion euros, with improved margins and a continued focus on sustainability-oriented sectors.

