Mersen Delays Financial Targets Amid Market Slowdown

MERSEN (FR:MRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mersen has announced a two-year delay in achieving its medium-term financial targets due to a temporary slowdown in the electric vehicle and SiC semiconductor markets. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, underpinned by strong positions in energy transition markets and a more profitable, cash-generating model. The revised goals aim for revenue of 1.7 billion euros, with improved margins and a continued focus on sustainability-oriented sectors.

For further insights into FR:MRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.