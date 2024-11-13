News & Insights

Mersana Therapeutics Reports Progress in Cancer Treatments

November 13, 2024 — 07:49 am EST

The latest update is out from Mersana Therapeutics ( (MRSN) ).

Mersana Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, is advancing its clinical trials for promising cancer treatments, XMT-1660 and XMT-2056, with encouraging results shared recently. Financially, the company reported reduced losses for Q3 2024, bolstered by strategic collaborations with Johnson & Johnson and Merck KGaA. With a strong cash position, Mersana is poised to continue its innovative work on antibody-drug conjugates, targeting unmet medical needs in oncology.

