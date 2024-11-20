Mermaid Maritime Announces Board Reshuffle with New Director

Mermaid Maritime Public Co., Ltd. (SG:DU4) has released an update.

Mermaid Maritime has appointed Mr. Michel Lefebvre as Lead Independent Director and as a member of several board committees, including Audit, Nomination, and Risk Management. This strategic move comes as part of a broader reshuffle in the company’s board structure, effective from November 2024, which aims to strengthen governance and oversight. Investors and stakeholders may see this as a positive step towards enhanced corporate leadership and accountability.

