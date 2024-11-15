Merlin Properties Reports Strong 9M24 Earnings

News & Insights

Merlin Properties (OTC) ( (MRPRF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Merlin Properties (OTC) presented to its investors.

Merlin Properties, a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) in the Spanish market, specializes in managing and developing commercial real estate assets across offices, logistics, shopping centers, and data centers.

In its latest earnings report for the first nine months of 2024, Merlin Properties reported a positive performance with a noticeable increase in total revenues and net earnings. The company highlighted strategic growth in its data centers and logistics sectors, alongside improved occupancy rates.

Key financial metrics showcased a 5.0% year-over-year increase in total revenues to €383.6 million and a substantial rise in net earnings to €225.4 million. Gross rents grew by 4.7%, while the funds from operations (FFO) rose by 6.7%. The logistics sector experienced a strong release spread of 4.6%, and the company’s strategic expansion in data centers was marked by significant capital investment.

Merlin Properties successfully executed a €921 million capital increase to fund new developments and secured large-scale leases, boosting its backlog rents by over €500 million. The company also received a debt rating upgrade from Moody’s to Baa1, reflecting its strengthened financial position.

Looking ahead, Merlin Properties remains optimistic about expanding its asset base and recovering from any dilution impacts due to the capital increase. The company is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, focusing on strategic investments in high-demand areas like data centers and logistics, while maintaining robust occupancy rates across its portfolio.

