Merino & Co Expands with New Production Facility Lease

Merino & Co Limited has secured a new property lease to expand its production capabilities, with an annual rent of $197,820 for a term of four years, and an option to renew for an additional five years. Known for its high-quality wool products, the company operates over 600 sales points in Australia and exports to international markets like China, Japan, and North America. Merino & Co is committed to promoting sustainable and eco-friendly wool products.

