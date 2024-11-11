MeridianLink upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

UBS upgraded MeridianLink (MLNK) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $22.50, up from $18, post the “strong” Q3 report. The firm cites MeridianLinks more consistent execution, a more favorable lending environment on the horizon from additional rate cuts in 2025, and increasing financial institution customer confidence on the mid-term economic outlook for the upgrade. The company’s consistent margin guidance beats over the last five quarters, paired with a more sustained acceleration of the consumer lending business increases confidence in estimates in the near and medium-term, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

