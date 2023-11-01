MeridianLink, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK):

Earnings: -$2.07 million in Q3 vs. -$2.89 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q3 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MeridianLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.44 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Revenue: $76.49 million in Q3 vs. $71.75 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $73.0 - $77.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $302.0 - $306.0 Mln

