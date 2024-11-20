Meridian Mining’s High-Grade Gold Discovery at Santa Helena

Meridian Mining SE (TSE:MNO) has released an update.

Meridian Mining SE has announced a significant high-grade gold discovery at its Santa Helena deposit, with drilling revealing impressive gold, copper, silver, and zinc mineralization. This development could mark a major breakthrough for Meridian, enhancing the exploration potential of the entire Cabaçal VMS belt.

