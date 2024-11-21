Meridian Energy Boosts Shares Under Incentive Scheme

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.
Meridian Energy Limited has converted 418,384 share rights into 470,260 ordinary shares as part of their Executive Long Term Incentive Scheme, enhancing the shareholding of participating employees. These newly issued shares will be listed on the NZX and are to be on par with existing ordinary shares. This move reflects Meridian’s commitment to align employee interests with shareholder value.
