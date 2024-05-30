News & Insights

Meridian Energy Announces Major 20-Year NZAS Deal

May 30, 2024 — 10:58 pm EDT

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Meridian Energy Limited has successfully negotiated a landmark 20-year suite of electricity contracts with New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter, including a fixed price deal and a groundbreaking demand response agreement to bolster renewable energy usage. The deal, which is contingent on regulatory approval, promises to enhance sustainability and shareholder value while reducing reliance on fossil fuels during periods of low hydroelectric inflows. An update on Meridian’s dividend policy is anticipated following these significant developments.

