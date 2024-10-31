Meridian Bank Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Meridian Bank ( (MRBK) ) has provided an update.

Meridian Corporation, a prominent financial institution in the Delaware Valley, highlights its robust performance in Q3 2024, showcasing a significant rise in net income and earnings per share compared to Q3 2023. The corporation excels in commercial, CRE, and SBA lending, managing a strong regional presence with a focus on electronic channels for customer interaction. Despite market volatility and regulatory challenges, Meridian remains resilient, driven by its skilled management and a solid growth strategy in diversified loan segments.

