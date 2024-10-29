Meridian Bank price target raised to $15 from $14 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Meridian Bank (MRBK) to $15 from $14 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes Meridian reported Q3 EPS of 42c. Excluding some modest securities losses, Piper pegs core EPS at 43c. This compares to its 34c estimate and consensus of 35c.

