News & Insights

Stocks
MRBK

Meridian Bank price target raised to $15 from $14 at Piper Sandler

October 29, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Meridian Bank (MRBK) to $15 from $14 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes Meridian reported Q3 EPS of 42c. Excluding some modest securities losses, Piper pegs core EPS at 43c. This compares to its 34c estimate and consensus of 35c.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MRBK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.