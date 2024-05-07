Mercury Systems, Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY):

Earnings: -$44.6 million in Q3 vs. $5.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.77 in Q3 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mercury Systems, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $208.3 million in Q3 vs. $263.5 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $800-$850 mln

