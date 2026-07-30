Mercury General Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) is expected to register a decrease in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCY’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating 7.8% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCY’s second-quarter earnings suggests a 32.6% year-over-year decrease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTG’s second-quarter earnings has remained the same over the past 30 days.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for MCY

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Mercury General this time around. A stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). That’s not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Mercury General has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.80 per share is pegged in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Mercury General Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Mercury General Corporation price-eps-surprise | Mercury General Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: MCY carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape MCY's Q2 Results

Mercury General's second-quarter results are likely to benefit from continued growth in net premiums earned, driven by previously approved rate increases, disciplined underwriting and an increase in policies written, particularly in the California private passenger automobile business. Rate increases in the California homeowners line are also expected to support earned premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net premiums earned is pegged at $1.5 billion.

Net investment income is expected to increase, supported by higher reinvestment yields and growth in invested assets amid a favorable interest rate environment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $82.7 million.

Disciplined underwriting, favorable pricing actions and prior-year reserve development are expected to have supported underwriting profitability and the combined ratio. However, elevated catastrophe losses from severe weather events, wildfire-related claims and higher claims severity are likely to have partially offset these benefits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the combined ratio is pegged at 97.2.

Mercury General's catastrophe reinsurance program is likely to limit the impact of catastrophe losses in the quarter. The company's investment in BurnBot also reflects its ongoing efforts to improve wildfire risk management and underwriting quality.

Expenses are likely to have increased due to higher policy acquisition costs, employee compensation, advertising expenses and technology investments associated with business growth.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three other P&C insurance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

Prudential Financial Inc. PRU has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.39, indicating a 5.3% year-over-year decrease.

PRU’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD has an Earnings ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.15, indicating a year-over-year increase of 29.2%.

SKWD’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR has an Earnings ESP of +3.77% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.12, indicating a year-over-year increase of 20.5%.

PLMR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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Mercury General Corporation (MCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.