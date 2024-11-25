News & Insights

Stocks

Merck ZENITH data beat expert expectations, says Guggenheim

November 25, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

Guggenheim notes that Merck (MRK) announced that the pivotal Phase 3 ZENITH trial for Winrevair is being stopped early given the drug met the primary endpoint of increasing time to first morbidity or mortality event in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH. Despite the impressive efficacy previously seen from Winrevair in PAH, experts the firm had spoken to previously were more cautious on seeing positive results from ZENITH given patients in this trial may have been too far advanced in their disease to see a benefit from the drug, but “that is clearly NOT the case and once again reinforces Winrevair’s remarkable efficacy in treating PAH,” according to the analyst, who says the safety profile also appears encouraging. Guggenheim has a Buy rating on Merck shares.

