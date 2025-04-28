Markets
Merck KGaA To Acquire SpringWorks

April 28, 2025 — 02:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Merck KGaA, and SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for Merck KGaA to acquire SpringWorks. The purchase price of $47 per share in cash represents an equity value of approximately $3.9 billion, or an enterprise value of $3.4 billion. Merck KGaA said, upon closing, the business combination will immediately contribute to revenues and is expected to be accretive to earnings per share pre in 2027.

SpringWorks Therapeutics is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company with a systemic standard-of-care therapy in adults with desmoid tumors and the first and only approved therapy for adults and children with neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas.

