News & Insights

Stocks

Merck: FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy designation to sacituzumab tirumotecan

December 03, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Merck (MRK) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to sacituzumab tirumotecan for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer with epidermal growth factor receptor mutations whose disease progressed on or after tyrosine kinase inhibitor and platinum-based chemotherapy. Sac-TMT is an investigational trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2-directed antibody drug conjugate being developed in collaboration with Kelun-Biotech. This designation is based on data from the Phase 2 expansion cohort of a Phase 1/2 study evaluating sac-TMT in patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC, which were presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, as well as data from two parts of a Phase 2 study evaluating sac-TMT in patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC who have been treated with at least two lines of prior therapy.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MRK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.