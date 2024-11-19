Merck announces ‘positive’ results from Phase 3 MK-3475A-D77 trial

Merck (MRK) announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 MK-3475A-D77 trial. The trial is evaluating the noninferiority of subcutaneous administration of pembrolizumab, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, available for intravenous use as KEYTRUDA, together with berahyaluronidase alfa, a hyaluronidase variant developed and manufactured by Alteogen, administered with chemotherapy versus intravenous KEYTRUDA administered with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The Phase 3 trial met its dual primary pharmacokinetic endpoints. Specifically, subcutaneous pembrolizumab administered every six weeks with chemotherapy demonstrated noninferiority of Area Under the Curve exposure of pembrolizumab during the first dosing cycle, and trough concentration of pembrolizumab measured at steady state, compared to IV KEYTRUDA administered every six weeks in combination with chemotherapy. Additionally, secondary endpoints of efficacy and safety were generally consistent for subcutaneous pembrolizumab administered with chemotherapy compared with IV KEYTRUDA administered with chemotherapy. These results, as well as those from ongoing analyses, will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and shared with regulatory authorities worldwide.

