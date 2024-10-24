News & Insights

Mercer International’s $200M Senior Notes Offering

October 24, 2024 — 01:05 pm EDT

Mercer International (MERC) has released an update.

Mercer International Inc. has announced a private offering of $200 million in senior notes at a yield of 11.624% to finance the redemption of its existing notes due in 2026. These additional notes share the same terms as previously issued notes and are available to institutional investors under specific regulatory exemptions.

