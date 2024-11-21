Memphasys Limited Eyes Growth in Reproductive Biotechnology

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.
Memphasys Limited, the ASX-listed reproductive biotechnology company, reported significant accomplishments in 2024, focusing on cost reduction and product development, including the RoXsta prototype and strategies for the Felix trial. The company aims to position its products for faster regulatory and commercial access in high-value markets, while exploring potential partnerships. CEO David Ali expressed confidence in meeting 2025 goals with a strong team and strategy in place.
