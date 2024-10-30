Memphasys Limited Expands Market with Innovative ART Solutions

News & Insights

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Limited is making strides in the assisted reproductive technology market with its Felix™ System, which is now available in Japan and soon targeting Europe. The company is also advancing in equine fertility studies and developing a rapid oxidative stress measurement system, RoXsta™, to broaden its product applications. Recent financial efforts, including capital raising and securing loans, support these initiatives, positioning Memphasys for significant market growth.

