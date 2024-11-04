News & Insights

Memphasys Bolsters Financial Position with $1.857M Capital Raise

November 04, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Limited successfully raised $1.857 million through its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) and Placement Offer, issuing shares at a 20% discount to the five-day volume-weighted average price. The company has allotted over 309 million shares and options, increasing the total shares to approximately 1.75 billion. This development reflects Memphasys’s strategic efforts to strengthen its financial position for advancing its reproductive biotechnology initiatives.

