Memphasys Bolsters Financial Position with $1.857M Capital Raise

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Limited successfully raised $1.857 million through its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) and Placement Offer, issuing shares at a 20% discount to the five-day volume-weighted average price. The company has allotted over 309 million shares and options, increasing the total shares to approximately 1.75 billion. This development reflects Memphasys’s strategic efforts to strengthen its financial position for advancing its reproductive biotechnology initiatives.

For further insights into AU:MEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.